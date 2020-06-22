SHELLEY, Idaho - An Amber Alert has been issued for a boy from Shelley, Idaho.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is now searching for 10-year-old Gage Joslin, who was last seen on Monday, June 22.
Joslin was taken by his non-custodial parent, 32-year-old Chelsi Urias, and is believed to be in imminent danger. They are believed to be traveling in a white 2007 Ford Explorer, Carry-All with the Idaho license plate #8BMG610.
Joslin is described as a white boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 4'8" tall, 75 lbs. and was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt with a yellow logo.
Urias is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'5" tall and 155 lbs. Her hair may possibly be dyed blue and cut short. She's also described as having multiple tattoos.
They are possibly heading to the Idaho Falls area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bingham County Sheriff's Office at (208)785-1234.
