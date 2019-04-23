AMBER ALERT ISSUED for Spokane Valley boy taken Tuesday morning following stabbing

Watch again

The victim said she had recently served Justin Robertson with divorce papers, and this morning he stabbed her before fleeing with their son Ethan.

She was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center with serious but what is now believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors identified the victim as Melissa Robertson, according to KHQ's Patrick Erickson.

Forty-one-year-old Justin Robertson is white, 5'9", 205 pounds, with a goatee beard and green eyes. Robertson was last seen wearing a green Adidas shirt and black Adidas shorts.

Law enforcement believes Robertson is driving a 2014 red Subaru Legacy with Washington License Plate APN2450.

Idaho State Police is on standby in the event Justin Robertson crosses into Idaho.

UPDATE: April 23, 2019

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old child who was taken from a Spokane Valley home following a stabbing early Tuesday morning.

According to the alert, law enforcement says 41-year-old Justin P. Robertson broke into the home of his estranged wife, stabbed her multiple times and took their 5-year-old child, Ethan Robertson.