AMBER ALERT ISSUED for Spokane Valley boy taken Tuesday morning following stabbing

Updated: April 23, 2019 @ 11:11 am
UPDATE: April 23, 2019 11:15am
UPDATE: April 23, 2019, 9:15 a.m.
Police say a woman's injuries are now not believed to be life-threatening after being stabbed by her estranged husband in Spokane Valley before he took off with their son and triggered an Amber Alert.
Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a panic alarm at a residence on E. Blossey, arriving and hearing a woman screaming who was bleeding profusely.
The victim said she had recently served Justin Robertson with divorce papers, and this morning he stabbed her before fleeing with their son Ethan.
She was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center with serious but what is now believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors identified the victim as Melissa Robertson, according to KHQ's Patrick Erickson.
Forty-one-year-old Justin Robertson is white, 5'9", 205 pounds, with a goatee beard and green eyes. Robertson was last seen wearing a green Adidas shirt and black Adidas shorts.
Law enforcement believes Robertson is driving a 2014 red Subaru Legacy with Washington License Plate APN2450.
Idaho State Police is on standby in the event Justin Robertson crosses into Idaho.
UPDATE: April 23, 2019
An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old child who was taken from a Spokane Valley home following a stabbing early Tuesday morning.
According to the alert, law enforcement says 41-year-old Justin P. Robertson broke into the home of his estranged wife, stabbed her multiple times and took their 5-year-old child, Ethan Robertson.
Ethan is 5-years-old, white, brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pajamas and an orange Nike shirt.
The suspect, 41-year-old Justin Robertson is white, 5'9", 205 pounds, with a goatee beard and green eyes. Robertson was last seen wearing a green Adidas shirt and black Adidas shorts.
Law enforcement believes Robertson has access to weapons and if you see him, Ethan or the car, please call 911 immediately.
Previous Coverage:
A reported stabbing has led to a six-year-old child being taken, set to trigger an Amber Alert Tuesday morning according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
A domestic violence incident in Spokane Valley led to a woman being stabbed multiple times at a home on the 12800 block of East Blossey Ave. The woman was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center.
The male suspect fled with the six-year-old child in a red 2014 Subaru Legacy with license plate APN-2450. Anyone who sees the vehicle is encouraged to call 911 immediately.
The scene is under investigation and it is currently unknown who the child belongs to. Major Crimes Detectives is in the process of interviewing nearby neighbors.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
