UPDATE:
The AMBER Alert issued in Yakima Monday afternoon has been extended to the entire state of Washington, Idaho and Oregon.
If you see 15-year-old Angeles Revueleta-Buenrostro, the suspect, Daniel B Ovante, or the car they are possibly driving, call 911.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Police are searching for 15-year-old Angeles Revueleta-Buenrostro, who went missing around 11:20 AM today in north east Yakima.
Angeles is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie. She stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs roughly 125 pounds. Her birthday is Oct. 27, 2005.
Incident: Around 11:20 am Angeles went to take the garbage out from her house in North East Yakima and did not return. Angeles was recently recovered in AZ with a male that coerced her via social media.
Suspect: Daniel B Ovante, has recently made threats to come take Angeles and kill the family. Suspect has a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous. Ovante is described as a 36-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet 6-inches and weighs roughly 140 pounds.
Vehicle: Daniel is last known to be driving a Black 01 Ford F150 with AZ plate BYR6257.
