UPDATE: 1/6/2021 AT 8:45 PM
Authorities say the child has been located safe in the vehicle. Police also say they have a possible suspect detained.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1/6/2021 AT 7:53 PM
Spokane Valley Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was reportedly in a vehicle that was stolen.
The boy's name is Roman Hagler, born April 3rd, 2018. He is a white male, listed at 3 feet tall with hazel eyes and brown hair. Hagler was last seen wearing a blue and green sweatshirt, dark blue sweatpants, and grey shoes.
The vehicle in question is a 1994 Blue Chevrolet Suburban, which is described as baby blue with fog lights and a hood scoop. The vehicle also has a hole on the passenger side bumper and a "Raw Performance" sticker on front windshield. The license plate number listed for the vehicle is BIZ514
The vehicle was parked in a parking lot when an unknown subject got into the running vehicle and drove away with the boy still inside. The vehicle was last seen westbound on i90 from Barker
If you have any information please call 9-1-1.
