PRICE, Utah - A suspect with two missing/abducted children might be heading to Washington, according to Utah authorities.
Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Derek Michael Rowley, is driving a gold Chevy Silverado with Washington plate C66780T. The car is also hauling a white fifth wheel camping trailer with Washington plate 51311AE.
Rowley is described as having a crown tattoo on the left side of his neck, a skull tattoo on his right hand and has tattoos all along his left arm.
Rowley allegedly adducted 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Mangum. Both the children were last seen wearing pajamas.
The suspect is the father of Manson Rowley and is not allowed to have contact with the child due to a protective order out of Washington.
If you see them you are asked to call 911.