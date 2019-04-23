AMBER ALERT ISSUED for Spokane Valley boy taken Tuesday morning following stabbing

UPDATE: April 23, 2019

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old child who was taken from a Spokane Valley home following a stabbing early Tuesday morning. 

According to the alert, law enforcement says 41-year-old Justin P. Robertson broke into the home of his estranged wife, stabbed her multiple times and took their 5-year-old child, Ethan Robertson. 

Ethan is 5-years-old, white, brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pajamas and an orange Nike shirt. 

The suspect, 41-year-old Justin Robertson is white, 5'9", 205 pounds, with a goatee beard and green eyes. Robertson was last seen wearing a green Adidas shirt and black Adidas shorts. 

Pictures of Ethan and Justin are not yet available. 

Law enforcement believes Robertson is driving a 2014 red Subaru Legacy with Washington License Plate APN2450. 

Law enforcement believes Robertson has access to weapons and if you see him, Ethan or the car, please call 911 immediately. 

Download PDF Amber Alert Spokane County 4-23-19

Previous Coverage: 

A reported stabbing has led to a six-year-old child being taken, set to trigger an Amber Alert Tuesday morning according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

A domestic violence incident in Spokane Valley led to a woman being stabbed multiple times at a home on the 12800 block of East Blossey Ave. The woman was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The male suspect fled with the six-year-old child in a red 2014 Subaru Legacy with license plate APN-2450. Anyone who sees the vehicle is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

The scene is under investigation and it is currently unknown who the child belongs to. Major Crimes Detectives is in the process of interviewing nearby neighbors.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

