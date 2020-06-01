UPDATE:
According to Wapato Police, Jose Lopez-Madrigal's car was located and is no longer considered associated with the suspect and victim.
Police are still looking for Lopez-Madrigal, who is believed to have taken his 3-year-old daughter Melody Lopez.
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
An Amber Alert has been issued as the Wapato Police Department is looking for 3-year-old Melody Lopez, who was taken by her believed-to-be suicidal father.
According to police, 32-year-old Jose Lopez-Madrigal is driving a 1999 blue Honda Odyssey with Washington plate ANH1733.
Lopez-Madrigal has brown eyes, black hair, is 5'7" tall and has a mustache.
