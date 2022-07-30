SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) confirmed a major vehicle accident involving an ambulance happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

The accident happened at the intersection of east Appleway Blvd. and south Park Rd. as the ambulance was driving through with lights and sirens on.

Investigation is still underway, so details have not been released at this time. SVFD confirmed three people were transported with minor injuries, and would like to remind the public to yield to oncoming emergency vehicles.

Traffic was not blocked, but the accident did cause delays. Both vehicles required a tow.

