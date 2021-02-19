After several months of being closed. AMC Theaters announced the theater at River Park Square in Spokane will reopen today, Friday February 19.
Along with the theater in Spokane, AMC Cascade Mall 20 and AMC Kitsap 8 in Seattle will open. In Portland, AMC Classic Mill Plain 8 and AMC Vancouver Mall 23 will open.
On February 26th, AMC DINE-IN Progress Ridge 13 in Portland and AMC CLASSIC Kennewick 12 will open
In accordance with guidance from state authorities, AMC continues to restrict capacity to 25 percent.
All movie goers at all AMC locations, including Private Theatre Rentals, will be required to wear a mask and socially distance within the auditorium.
AMC is also allowing guests to book a private showing for up to 20 friends and family members. That can be scheduled by clicking here.
