Toy Story fans are in for a real treat.
AMC Theatres will host a Toy Story movie marathon ahead of the opening of the latest installment, Toy Story 4.
Fans can get their fill of Woody, Jessie, Hamm, Buzz, Bo, Rex and the other toys that come to life, on Thursday June 20th.
Selected AMC Theatres across the country will offer the exciting 6-hour marathon before the movie premiere. Moviegoers will also get treated to an exclusive Woody pin, collectible character cards, and a special concession deal.
Tickets for all ages cost $35.
It's unknown if the AMC in Spokane will host the marathon, but they do have tickets available for a Toy Story 4 Opening Night Fan Event, which includes seeing the film one hour early, a set of Toy Story 4 collectible character cards and a special event only concession offer. Tickets available HERE.