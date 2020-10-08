AMC

SPOKANE, Wash. - AMC is reopening in Washington after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Friday, Oct. 16 moviegoers can see movies at 14 AMC locations.

Here's when the locations will open this October:

  • AMC Alderwood
  • AMC Cascade Mall
  • AMC Factoria
  • AMC Kent Station
  • AMC Kitsap
  • AMC Lakewood Mall
  • AMC CLASSIC Mill Plain
  • AMC Oak Tree
  • AMC Pacific Place
  • AMC River Park Square
  • AMC Seattle
  • AMC Southcenter
  • AMC Vancouver Mall
  • AMC Woodinville

SAFETY PROTOCOLS:

  • Masks required
  • No early entrance
  • Food and drinks will be allowed, but you must wear a mask when not eating or drinking
  • Reduced capacity
  • Simplified menu selections
  • HEPA filters, routine cleaning and disinfecting

