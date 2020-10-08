SPOKANE, Wash. - AMC is reopening in Washington after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Friday, Oct. 16 moviegoers can see movies at 14 AMC locations.
Here's when the locations will open this October:
- AMC Alderwood
- AMC Cascade Mall
- AMC Factoria
- AMC Kent Station
- AMC Kitsap
- AMC Lakewood Mall
- AMC CLASSIC Mill Plain
- AMC Oak Tree
- AMC Pacific Place
- AMC River Park Square
- AMC Seattle
- AMC Southcenter
- AMC Vancouver Mall
- AMC Woodinville
- Masks required
- No early entrance
- Food and drinks will be allowed, but you must wear a mask when not eating or drinking
- Reduced capacity
- Simplified menu selections
- HEPA filters, routine cleaning and disinfecting
