SPOKANE, Wash. - The health administrator for the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), Amelia Clark, announced Wednesday that she will be leaving her role before the end of the year.
According to an email sent to SRHD employees, obtained by KHQ, Clark said she will not seek renewal of her contract, which expires in September.
The email says she's accepted a new position out of state, but doesn't specify where, or what she'll be doing.
“Dr. Clark will be missed," Mary Kuney, board of health chair, said about Clark's leadership. "Her accomplishments while at the helm of SRHD have resulted in a health district that is managed efficiently, addresses security concerns, is fiscally responsible and transparent, all while continuing to keep our community’s health and safety a priority.”
Clark led SRHD through the COVID-19 crisis alongside former Spokane Health Officer Bob Lutz.
Clark became a controversial figure after terminating Lutz in the middle of the pandemic, citing several personnel issues. Clark said she didn't terminate him, because only the health board can do that, which has been a point of contention ever since.
She's the subject of a Washington Department of Health (WDOH) investigation to determine whether she violated the law in her handling of the situation or not.
Following his separation from SRHD, Lutz accepted a position with the WDOH.