SPOKANE, Wash. - An ordinance to increase impact fees and general facility charges (GFCs) for the first time in over 20 years was passed two weeks ago by Spokane City Council. At the time, all members of the council agreed steps had to be taken to handle the city's growth. However, not all agreed on how to go about it.
A draft of increased impact fees, which are used by the City to help maintain infrastructure affected by development, was approved in a 6-1 vote by the council. The vote to increase GFCs, which are a one-time fee charged when a property is connected to city utilities, passed with a 5-2 vote, with councilmembers Cathcart and Bingle expressing discontent with the new rates. Mayor Woodward also disagreed with the increases.
The council agreed to hear proposals for adjustments or alternatives to the ordinance at the March 27 meeting.
Ahead of tomorrow's meeting, Council President Beggs and Kinnear have proposed amendments to the GFCs ordinance.
The proposal would limit increases to GFCs in place prior to March 13 by 66 percent, representing the cumulative percentage of cost index increases since adoption. The full rates would not be implemented until Jan. 1, 2024.
"This compromise will protect those developers who are in the middle of a project and allow them to submit a building permit to accelerate building that is much needed to both increase housing in 2023 and increase the available funding for infrastructure needed to build additional housing in 2024 and beyond," Beggs said on the proposal.
"Our proposal balances the need to provide an adjustment period for sewer and water GFC charges in order to allow additional public input while also more accurately reflecting the cost of constructing new water and sewer capacity to support growth," Kinnear said.
Kinnear said this proposal is in line with their commitment to to consider modifications, and he hopes council members will support this commonsense measure to support developers — without allowing the public to foot the bill.
"The bottom line is that existing ratepayers will stop subsidizing new housing infrastructure while fully incentivizing permanently affordable housing," said Beggs.