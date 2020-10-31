HELENA – There is more than just candidates on your ballot, you will also see amendments, initiatives and referendums as well.
Two of those bigger issues on this year’s ballot is legalizing recreation marijuana and Referendum 130, which restricts a county, city, town, consolidated local governments, unit’s authority to regulate the carrying of firearms. It removes a local government unit’s power to regulate the carrying of permitted concealed weapons.
Arguments for Referendum 130 say it maintains the right to keep and bear arms that people have reserved to themselves for government interference. Arguments against it say it’s confusing, unnecessary and unconstitutional.
Initiative 190 legalizes the possession and use of limited amounts of marijuana for adults over the age of 21.
Arguments for the initiative say it creates a safe, legal and comprehensive system for the adult use of marijuana, and arguments against it say it is a dangerous and gateway drug.
For information on these initiatives and referendums as well as other information about this year's election you can click here.
