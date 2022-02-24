UNITED STATES - So far, dozens have been killed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This comes after Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered military action on Ukraine. Putin claims he doesn't want to occupy Ukraine, but instead wants the country to not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, since he sees it as a direct threat to Russia.
Thursday morning, President Joe Biden announced additional sanctions and new limitations on what can be exported to Russia. The president said this will impose severe costs on the Russian economy, "both immediately and over time."
Some of the most powerful impacts of our actions will come over time as we squeeze Russia’s access to finance and technology for strategic sectors of its economy.— President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022
Along with our Allies and partners, we estimate we will cut off more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports.
Biden said the impact is already settling in.
"We’ve already seen the impact of our actions on the Russian currency — the ruble — which early today hit its weakest level ever," the president tweeted. "The Russian stock market plunged today. And the Russian government’s borrowing rate spiked above 15 percent."
U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) released a statement Thursday morning saying, in part, "I join in strongly condemning Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and unlawful invasion of Ukraine. We must unite around our shared values of liberty and democracy in the face of his blatant power grab against the people of Ukraine and their nation's sovereignty. Freedom must prevail."
U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) responded, saying in part, "Ukraine is a proud and sovereign nation. Vladimir Putin ignored Ukrainians decision to live in a democracy and be free. Instead, Putin chose this war. His invasion of Ukraine marks another very dark moment in the history of Europe."
Last Updated: Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.
The U.S. Department of State issued a security alert to American citizens in Ukraine, telling them to seek cover and prepare to shelter in place, according to NBC News.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Wednesday night:
The Russian military said its knocked out Ukraine's air defense assets and air bases. According to the Associated Press, the Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian strikes have "suppressed air defense means of the Ukrainian military." There hasn't been confirmation of this from Ukraine yet.
The Ukrainian military said its shot down five Russian planes. However, Russia's defense ministry denies that claim.
Last Updated: Feb. 23 at 10:45 p.m.
President Joe Biden will meet with G7 leaders on Thursday. During that meeting, the president said the United States and its allies will impose even more "severe" sanctions on Russia.
"We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Biden tweeted.
Biden said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached out to him Wednesday night.
President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council.— President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022
Biden said Zelenskyy asked him to "call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin's flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine."
Last Updated: Feb. 23 at 9:30 p.m.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law, but is urging citizens to not panic as Russia launches military strikes. Right now, it's not clear what restrictions will be in place under the martial law order.
Russian military said it has only targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets, not populated areas.
Shortly before this was announced, President Joe Biden spoke to Zelenskyy, according to NBC News' Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander.
These updates come after Russia started to invade Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address Wednesday, said he doesn't want to occupy Ukraine. Instead, he wants the country to not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Last Updated: Feb. 23 at 9:15 p.m.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has officially begun, Ukraine's interior ministry told The New York Times. This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation Wednesday evening.
The New York Times translated a tweet from the Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, which said Putin started a full-scale "war of aggression" against Ukraine. The tweet goes on to say Ukraine will defend itself and win, adding that the world "must act and stop Putin."
President Joe Biden posted on Twitter, saying: "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."
U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) responded to the invasion on Twitter.
The Ukrainian people are being plunged into a deadly and devastating war because of the cruel ambition of one dictator—this conflict is totally fabricated but its human toll will be very real.— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) February 24, 2022
The democracies of the world must stand united with Ukraine & hold Putin accountable.
Last Updated: Feb. 23 at 8:35 p.m.
President Joe Biden responded to Russia's announcement of a military operation in eastern Ukraine.
The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. https://t.co/Q7eUJ0CG3k— President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022
Last Updated: Feb. 23 at 7:45 p.m.
KYIV, Ukraine - Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Wednesday, claiming that it's intended to protect civilians, the AP reported.
During a televised address, Putin said this comes in response to threats from Ukraine. He also said Russia doesn't want to occupy the country. Putin said any countries that attempt to interfere with the military operation would lead to "consequences they have never seen."
Earlier in the day Wednesday, news broke about about key Ukrainian government websites being down, following cyberattacks. Websites about foreign affairs, infrastructure, education and others were impacted. In a second hack, that happened hours before, a data-wiping tool was found on hundreds of computers in Ukraine. Right now, it's not clear who's responsible for the having incidents.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.