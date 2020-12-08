American Airlines is now going to offer pre-flight, at home COVID-19 test kits to travelers starting on Wednesday, according to ABC News. The kits are available to passengers who are flying to U.S. states with travel restrictions.
According to the article, this was made possible through the airline's partnership with LetsGetChecked. The kits will be able to purchase online starting Dec. 9 for travel starting Dec. 12 for $129.
In the kit will come a nasal swab and subsequent PCR lab analysis. LetsGetGeeked says travelers will get their results within one to two days of their sample reaching the lab.
