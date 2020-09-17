American Girl releases first 'historical' doll in three years and she's from the 80s

American Girl is introducing a new doll that's totally rad. "Courtney Moore" is straight out of the 80s and marks the first "historical" doll the company has released in three years.
She's got her walkman with her while she plays PacMan in an arcade, jamming out with her boom box. She has sleepovers that are made complete with Care Bear pajamas.
American Girl teamed up with the Go-Go's to get the look just right. The company has also partnered with Girls Who Code, which leans into Courtney's story of encouraging girls to put themselves out there and be bold.
