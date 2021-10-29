SPOKANE, WA - Monday is the start of Native American Heritage Month, a time where we can celebrate different cultures, traditions and histories while acknowledging the important contributions of native people.
Friday, members of the American Indian Community Center were out at the Ruby River Hotel to educate Spokane residents and get them to join their mission.
Millions of indigenous people live in the U.S, over 140,000 right here in Washington. However, native people have long been overlooked and experience many health, educational, and economic disparities compared to the general population.
"People are lined up everywhere trying to get in here," Jamie Sijohn the American Indian Community Center Board of Directors Vice-Chair said.
That's an understatement, folks from all over Spokane travelled to Ruby River Hotel for the American Indian Community Center's Trunk or Treat event.
It even caused backups on division!
"For candy free lunch, they're getting a beanie and most importantly we're exposing a lot of new people to the American Indian Community Center," she said.
Those who stop by also learn about the services this center provides to people in need.
"Whether its food or employment or training - a new outfit to wear for a job interview," she said.
With Native American Heritage Month just days away, Sijohn said it's important to take this month to share different cultures and show people how they can support this community.
"By doing that we preserve our culture our heritage our life ways for the next generation," she said.
"As long as we can connect with cultures that are still in our area that those stay alive," Gillian Charbonnea, one visitor said.
So what are some ways you can help? The American Indian Community Center is holding several events throughout November, including an open house Nov. 5th.
For more information click here: https://www.aiccinc.org/