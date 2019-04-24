The American Lung Association has published findings of the 2019 "State of the Air."
Part of the report found that in 2015-2017, more cities had high days of ozone and short-term particle pollution, often called "soot," compared to 2014-2016. Many cities also saw increased levels of year-round particle pollution.
According to the report, Spokane was one of many counties that received an "F" rating for particle pollution. More than 141 million American live in counties that received at least an "F" for unhealthy air, which is 7 million more than last year's report.
"Still, progress continues, thanks to the tools in the Clean Air Act. While this is a significant spike in areas with unhealthy levels of ozone and particle pollution, it remains still far below the 166 million in the years covered in the 2016 report (2012-2014)," according to the report.
Read the full findings of the 2019 "State of the Air" report HERE.