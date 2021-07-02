American Ninja Warrior contestant Sandy Zimmerman of Spokane is getting ready to give back to the community who supported her when she was dealt a hand of bad lucky.
In April, while away in Los Angeles filming for the American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship, a windstorm back home in Spokane sent a tree toppling onto her homemade backyard course. The course that she had poured hours of training into for even a chance to compete.
"I was actually in LA filming and got a call from husband saying you're not going to believe this," Sandy said, "Let me Facetime you. I want to show you what happened. It literally was covering the whole thing. I just started crying."
50 feet of spruce tree now laid where her Ninja course had once stood, most of it badly damaged or destroyed.
"I thought I cannot believe we lost it all," Sandy said.
While she focused on getting the fallen tree out of her backyard, she had no idea that some people were already making arrangements to help. Her Ninja community was secretly starting a fundraising campaign with the goal of fixing the course.
"I turned around the corner and there were probably 40 people in the back yard," Sandy says, referring to the day where the secret was finally revealed, "Surprise Sandy, we have this incredible gift for you. They presented me with this check for $5,000."
"Of course I lost it," she says, "I was shocked. I think what moved me so much was other people valued what I was doing back here."
With this gift from some of her biggest fans, Sandy was able to rebuild her backyard course. However, that isn't where this story ends.
Sandy now wants to pay it forward, and that's why on July 10th, she's hosting her own fundraiser. All kids seven and older will be able to run the course, and the money raised will go towards raising money for Rescue4All, a Spokane-based pet rescue where Sandy and her family just adopted a dog.
"We decided to put together this opportunity for people to come get on some American Ninja obstacles, authentic, real stuff," Sandy says, "They will get to experience it if they want to. Or they can just come watch if they're a fan of the show."
"It's going to be some fun and games, something for everyone. It doesn't matter your age, skill level. There will be something everybody can do."
What started as an unfortunate situation has now turned to a display of neighbor-helping-neighbor, and a charitable event. Sandy says it's all possible because of the Spokane community.
"If you don't recognize how incredible Spokane is yet, you will. That's this community."
"It just gives me chills when I think about it. I just don't see this happen in other cities," Sandy says, "I'm so amazed, so grateful to live here and have this kind of support from the community."
HOW TO SIGN UP TO ATTEND:
If you would like to attend Sandy's fundraising event, it's happening Saturday, July 10th, from 4:30pm to 8:30pm. It will take place at Sandy's backyard course, 5807 S. Moran Drive in Spokane.
It's free to watch, $40 to compete and run the course.
The competition is open for ages seven and up, all the way to adults. Competitors will be matched in pairs to run the course with someone their similar age and skill. The competition format is a Round Robin bracket.
All proceeds will be donated to Rescue4All and their foster animals. If you are coming out to support, please leave your dogs at home as this is a human-only event.
There are a limited number of competitor spots, so act fast. Email Sandy at sandyzimmerman76@gmail.com to reserve your spot.