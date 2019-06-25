Americans will spend close to $6.7 billion dollars this Independence Day, according to the National Retail Federation.
86 percent of Americans plan to celebrate fourth of July this year, a number slightly down from last year.
Money spent of food is also down from the previous year at about $73 dollars.
The National Retail Federation predicts 61 percent of Americans will celebrate with a barbecue or picnic, while only 40 percent will celebrate with a fireworks display.
Only 26 percent of Americans plan to purchase additional patriotic items.