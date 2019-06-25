PHOTO: Americans predicted to spend nearly $7 billion dollars celebrating Fourth of July

Americans will spend close to $6.7 billion dollars this Independence Day, according to the National Retail Federation.

86 percent of Americans plan to celebrate fourth of July this year, a number slightly down from last year.

Money spent of food is also down from the previous year at about $73 dollars.

 The National Retail Federation predicts 61 percent of Americans will celebrate with a barbecue or picnic, while only 40 percent will celebrate with a fireworks display.

Only 26 percent of Americans plan to purchase additional patriotic items.

