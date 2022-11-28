SPOKANE, Wash. - We're in the winter holiday season with Thanksgiving in the rearview and Christmas just a couple of weeks away. And if you think inflation has impacted buyers' habits for reeking in Cyber Monday deals and booking travel plans, the reality is, it hasn't.
"Flights are expensive, groceries are expensive, gas is expensive," Cassidy Emerson said.
Sky high costs, and near-record inflation. Despite that, 166 million people are expected to shop between Thanksgiving day and Cyber Monday. Stores promising lower prices to encourage worried consumers, who are already struggling, to open their wallets... and they are.
Black Friday shopping hit a record $9.2 billion online alone. Economists now predict Cyber Monday will be even bigger with a whopping $11.2 billion predicted to be spent.
"I think in the holidays you tend to spend more money to be with those family friends and I think that they'll cut back on other things so that they can still be with friends and family," Greg DeVries said.
Millions of Americans also choose to spend more money traveling this holiday season. The demand sent prices to all-time highs with the costs of some flights up more than 40% when compared to this time last year. AAA estimates because of that,49 million will choose car travel instead.
Many are fed up, but will the steep prices change holiday plans?
"Because of the high prices a lot of people just aren't going anywhere," DeVries said.
"Heading down to southern Idaho for family. Would have loved to fly but instead, we'll probably be driving in a snowstorm to save money," Emerson said. "And family trying to come and visit for holidays has been really difficult with flight prices."
"Trying to balance out shopping for people that you love and taking care of yourself, making sure that your bills are paid makes it really hard to do Christmas or holidays the way that you wanted to do them or see them as," Alexa Ymer said.
There are some ways to not break the bank this holiday season.
- Turning to points and miles is always a good way to get reduced prices. There are so many credit cards out there that give you miles for your purchases.... like Christmas presents or rent.
- Some airlines are doing deals, for European vacations, including American Airlines giving $250 off a roundtrip ticket. In general, it's actually cheaper to go overseas this holiday season with cheap flights to Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Germany and the U.K. to name a few.
- If you really want to stick stateside, Expedia says booking airfare on a Sunday and choosing to leave on a Wednesday will be cheaper.
- Booking one-way tickets on separate airlines can also save you a good amount of money.
Eric Christiansen, a financial planner for nearly 30 years, who currently works at Quantum Financial Planning gave out some advice.
- Start saving for next year already
- Don't put gifts and travel on credit cards because it can "always turn in and hit you and take a while to pay off"
- Go for experiences in lieu of gift giving
- Travel in January or February when it's less expensive.
- Donate instead of giving gifts
"As these interest rates have increased, maybe you had a credit card that was at 15 or 18%, well now it's at 20, 25, 30%. Just as interest rates have increased, so it's going to be tougher to pay those off if you don't get those paid off right away," Christiansen said. "So, we are going to see people that are overspending. This has been a difficult time the last couple few years. We want to travel more we want to experience more or buy more for people and it's going to hurt a little bit more and take a little bit longer to get out of."
He said January and February are busy months for financial planners as people spend hundreds for the holidays.