SPOKANE, Wash. - Temperatures around the Inland Northwest have started to get a little warmer, but some in the region are still having trouble getting their propane deliveries from AmeriGas, which they use to heat their homes.
Larry McAdams, an 84-year-old Medical Lake resident, told NonStop Local on Dec. 29 that he hadn't gotten his propane delivery in over a week.
When reached by phone that day by NonStop Local, an AmeriGas representative said they'd help Larry out right away.
Sure enough, they did.
"Just as it aired that evening on the news, a driver arrived from AmeriGas," McAdams said Monday. "That was astounding! That was quite a relief, let me tell you."
But while McAdams' situation was resolved, NonStop Local received several more emails from viewers around the region, saying they were in a similar position.
One of those emails came from Sandpoint, Idaho, resident Christy Spletstoser.
"it's very frustrating for all of us, because we're all trying to figure out what to do," Spletstoser said via phone on Monday.
Spletstoser's parents live in St. Maries, Idaho, and went without the propane they use to heat their home and their water for over a week, before getting their delivery late Sunday afternoon.
"I'm just really glad that they have fuel, and we don't have to worry about them being cold, or not being able to cook something, you know?" Spletstoser said.
NonStop Local reached out to AmeriGas again to see if they had any more information about what could be causing delivery delays around the Inland Northwest.
Brilynn Johnson–AmeriGas' Director of Industry and Customer Relations–said in a statement that the extreme cold temperatures, snow and ice that blanketed much of the region for weeks, played a big role.
Johnson's full statement can be read below:
"Due to colder than normal temperatures saturating a good part of the country we have seen some delivery delays. Our teams are working seven days a week to ensure our customers have full tanks and warm homes. We are taking steps to speed up deliveries, as roads are cleared, by bringing in drivers from other areas. As we work quickly to deliver propane to our customers, we must also prioritize the safety of our drivers, customers, and communities.
As we work to safely complete deliveries, please consider the following actions you can take to ensure you receive your propane delivery smoothly and safely:
Make sure driveways remain plowed and exceed the width of a large delivery vehicle
Keep driveway and propane equipment clear of snow and ice and mark the location of underground propane tanks. We recommend at 10' wide path for our bobtail to deliver.
Conserve energy when possible. We have tips on our website https://www.amerigas.com/weather-alert
If you order propane on demand, order online when your tank is at 30%."