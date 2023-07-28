SPOKANE, Wash. - AMR and Teamsters 690 have reached a three-year aggreement after threats to strike earlier this month.
In early July, Teamsters Local 690 said if an agreement wasn't made by July 18, they would strike. A tentative agreement was made by the deadline given and union members scheduled a vote.
On July 28, an agreement was reached between union leaders and AMR, "American Medical Response (AMR) Spokane is pleased to have reached a new multi-year agreement with Teamsters Local 690."
"I am pleased to announce that we ratified the contract last night and have a new 3-year agreement with AMR. Thank you to the public and media that supported us through these negotiations," said Joe Kuhn, Business Representative at Teamsters Local 690.
NonStop Local KHQ does not know the specifics of the agreement at this time.