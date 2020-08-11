Amtrak offers buy a roomette, bring a companion free deal

If you're visiting family, friends or looking for an escape, Amtrak customers can travel in a private soon at a discounted price this summer. When a customer books a roomette, they get to bring one companion for free.
This deal is available online or through the Amtrak app. Customers can book between Aug. 11-15 for travel from Aug. 14 through Sept. 30.
“In addition to all the safety precautions we are taking to make rail travel safe, Roomettes offer a one-of-a-kind way to reach your destination in comfort, space and privacy. During this time, more customers are selecting our private rooms and we are pleased that this promotion makes it easier for more people to try these unique accommodations for the first time,” Roger Harris, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer at Amtrak said.
Roomettes feature two seats that convert to upper and lower beds for night time. Each room includes a big window, fresh linens and a private restroom and shower.
According to Amtrak, an attendance provides turndown service, assists with meals and helps with luggage.
Also, all customers in private rooms receive complimentary lounge access at major stations, priority boarding and complimentary meals on board.
