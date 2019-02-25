Rebekah Dodson hopped onto the Amtrak train at 4 pm Sunday afternoon in Albany, Oregon to go home to Klamath Falls or so she thought. "We have been stranded since 8' O'clock last night," said train passenger Rebekah Dodson.
Rebekah who is a college professor and author has been keeping busy writing and editing papers. But she's had to cancel classes already because she doesn't know when she will be back home. She says she and her fellow passengers are trying to make the best of a horrible situation. "A lot of people have been talking, we got a couple of people forming friendships which is kind of funny."
She says Amtrak's Coastal Starlight Train got stuck when it hit some low hanging branches that damaged the engine. They've been waiting to be rescued ever since. "They tried to fix like an air brake hose because we couldn't continue over the pass and we got slammed with four feet of snow. So Amtrak left us sitting here until midnight because they couldn't get crews to us due to the massive blizzard conditions," said Dodson.
Amtrak says the conditions only got worse with several trees blocking the tracks. Rebekah is one of 183 passengers on board the Starlight Train. She says they have auxiliary power, the heat works, and the bathroom are running but as time goes on supplies are starting to run low. "It's getting worse. We are actually like out of diapers and feminine items, and we have no idea if we are going to be served dinner right now, "described Rebekah.
Rebekah says another train was sent to help them, but it got stuck a hundred miles away. "We just heard from Amtrak that they're sending the national guard out to get the crew but not us. So they're going to send a relieve crew out, at this point, it's probably going to be another night that we are stranded here," Rebekah added.
Amtrak provided this statement:
"On Feb. 24, Amtrak Coast Starlight (Train 11) struck a tree that had fallen onto the tracks at approximately 6:18 pm. There were no injuries to the 183 passengers on board or crew members. Conditions further deteriorated with numerous track blockages from snow and fallen trees. Due to worsening conditions, area road closures and no viable way to safely transport passengers or crews via alternate transportation, Train 11 stopped in Oakridge, Oregon. We are actively working with Union Pacific to clear the right of way and get passengers off the train."