SPOKANE, Wash. - Amy Grant, a six-time Grammy award winner and multi-platinum recording artist, will be performing in Spokane this April.
"An Evening With Amy Grant," comes to Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available through TicketsWest and range from $45.50-99.50.
"Conventional wisdom has it that Amy Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the GRAMMY Awards," The FIC event description reads. "Early on, Grant’s iconic voice became instantly recognizable in both the Christian and pop worlds. Over the years, she has sold more than 30 million albums world-wide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold. Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a thirty-plus year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host, and speaker."
