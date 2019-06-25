An explosion in a German cornfield was most likely World War II bomb

At 4 a.m., most Ahlbach, Germany residents were sleeping until they were jolted by a sudden blast.
According to CNN, something seemed to have exploded in a cornfield that felt like an earthquake but left a huge crater.
Officials were sent to investigate the crater which measured 33-feet wide and 13-feet deep.
According to CNN, after officials studied the crater for a day, they are “almost certain.” it was a 550-pound World War II bomb.
A mysterious explosion in a German cornfield was probably a WWII bomb https://t.co/cXvcUjmPCl pic.twitter.com/YjV330WpIw— CNN International (@cnni) June 25, 2019
City spokesperson, Johannes Laubach, told German news website Hesenschau that Ahlbach was a bomb target due to the former train depot. Laubach said they are very lucky farmers were not in the field.
Old World War bombs are not uncommon to find in Germany. Hundreds are found each year.
According to CNN, officials defused an unexposed 1,100-pound WWII bomb in Berlin in April 2018. In September, nearly 60,000 people were evacuated after a 3,000-pound bomb was found in Frankfurt.