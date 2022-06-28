SPOKANE, Wash. - Taking a walk through Camp Hope, the encampment near Ray and Pacific for Spokane's unhoused, you see an environment no one would want to live in.
The wind kicks up dust, dogs are tied up, and there is not enough water supply or trash removal. As flies begin to swarm in the heated weather, the majority of Spokane’s homeless population tries to survive there off the streets.
“I think we’ve all figured out that these folks aren’t going to go to a shelter,” Jewels Helping Hands Founder, Julie Garcia, said.
The City of Spokane wants to direct each homeless person to a shelter and enforce illegal camping ordinances if enough beds are available. But the numbers show there are far more people without a home than there are beds to sleep in.
“There’s 550 people here, we know there are 823 unsheltered homeless, and adding 100 beds a year isn’t going to meet Boise v. Martin standard,” Garcia said.
To be exact, 553 people are living at Camp Hope, a count which has risen by 30 in the last two weeks alone. And among those 553 people is Daniel Masters.
“They drive by and look at us, like, ‘Oh my god, what’s wrong with them?’" Masters shared. “They don’t know that we’re looking back at them and thinking, ‘What’s wrong with you?’”
“I see 550 people maintaining together," said Garcia. "Is this the best? No. But, it’s the best they have right now.”
The acceptance Garcia shows to the homeless population at Camp Hope has created a difference for many people there, including Masters.
“She opened up empathy and compassion in me, and for the rest of my life, I will give—not take,” Masters said.
Masters expressed his gratitude for Garcia instilling hope in him when Camp Hope was created back in December, but he also understands that this camp is not the best solution for the City, nor the homeless population.
“These things were made for weekends; they look like this because they’re not meant to live in,” Masters said, describing the ramshackle tents and enclosures. “Do you think these people want to be a s*** show? How many showers do you see here? When was the last time you took a shower?”
And, despite passing the shelter lease, many Spokane councilmembers have as many questions as Daniel.
"I don't even know how many people are going to go to that shelter,” Councilmember Karen Stratton stressed. “If they don't go there, where do they go?”
Garcia, too, faces this question every day.
“Where do we take them? Where can they exist, even if they don’t want to participate in sheltering?” Garcia said.
The long-time activist said she believes there is a third option for the homeless community and the City, one that involves pallet shelters—which are very affordable—as well as tiny homes.
“Something that has a door to shut, that’s all they’re asking,” Garcia said.