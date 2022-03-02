As fighting in Ukraine intensifies the civilian death toll continues to rise according to Ukraine’s emergency service. Meanwhile more than 5,000 miles away in Spokane a local doctor – Dr. Kyle Varner - at Providence Holy Family Hospital prepares to make his way to the Ukraine Poland border to help refugees fleeing the violence.
“What’s happening in Ukraine is really shocking to the conscience,” Dr. Varner said. “What’s happening in Ukraine is an ongoing genocide, and so it is absolutely essential that the entire world stand up and do everything we can to stop it.”
Dr. Varner said he will leave for Poland on March 6 and will help establish operations and set up a field hospital. Varner will be there for about a month as his colleagues pick up his shifts to cover for his absence here.
Dr. Varner is bringing with him medical supplies to help mainly treat traumatic wounds. Despite the danger he will likely face, Dr. Varner said this is exactly the type of reason he became a doctor.
“Being afraid or knowing that there is danger is never ever a reason not to do the right thing,” Dr. Varner said. “It's never a reason to back down and let evil authoritarians commit gennocide.
But just because you’re not going with Dr. Varner doesn’t mean you can't contribute to a good cause. In partnership with the St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund and Catholic Relief Services, Providence set up The Urgent Need in Ukraine Fund.
The fund is meant to help meet the needs of Ukrainians affected by the war. All Providence caregiver donations will be matched up to $100,000 by the St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund, on behalf of Providence.