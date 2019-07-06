An unflattering statue of Melania Trump is unveiled in her hometown

A wooden statue of First Lady Melania Trump was unveiled near her home town of Sevnica, Solvenia that has people talking.
A local sculpture worked under the direction of American artist Brad Downey to build and carve the monument.
Many raised their eyebrows at the statue. Other than the blue dress that Melania wore at her husband’s inauguration, and the waving hand, people think nothing else resembles the First Lady.
Several Sevnica residents said the statue is “ridiculous,” but many think it is a good tourist attraction.