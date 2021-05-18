Andrew Giuliani announces 2022 bid for New York governor

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced he's officially running for governor for the state in 2022.
He launched a campaign website, with the following information as his biography:
"For New Yorkers, Andrew helped to preserve thousands of MTA jobs by facilitating CARES Act funding. He also worked with the Treasury Department and Health and Human Services to ensure that the $3.9 million that had been inadvertently taken out of the 9/11 First Responders Fund over thirteen years and three administrations was completely refunded."
Giuliani is 35 years old and has never held public office.