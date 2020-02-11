Presidential candidate Andrew Yang is reportedly set to announce his campaign will be coming to an end.
The New York Times reports the announcement was confirmed to them through a senior campaign official and is set to be made at a primary-night party for Yang.
The announcement comes a week after Yang failed to win any pledged delegates in Iowa. According to CNN, aids projected another less-than-optimal finish for Yang in New Hampshire.
