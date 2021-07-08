UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 8:00 P.M.
Fire officials say that the Andrus fire is now 55% contained as of Thursday evening.
They say that over the next few days, excess crews working on the fire will be released to return back to their agency or to a different fire, but this won't happen until the fire is 100% contained.
Right now, the total acreage remains at 232 acres burned, and crews expect it to stay at that number.
The only evacuations still in place are level one evacuations for two dozen residents adjacent to the fire.
UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 7:45 A.M.
The only evacuation orders that remain in place for the Andrus Fire are level 1. The area impacts 24 people that are adjacent to the fire. Right now, road blocks are still in place. Only local residents are allowed past the road blocks.
The fire hasn't grown in size.
The Spokane County Fairgrounds remains open for livestock.
UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 6:30 A.M.
The Andrus Fire burning in Cheney remains at 30% contained, officials confirmed Thursday morning. The fire remains 232 acres big.
Right now, there are still about 280 firefighters working on the fire. Efforts will continue both on the ground and in the air.
Level 2 and 1 evacuations remain in place.
UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 7:44 P.M.
Boundaries of the fire held today at 232 acres. Crews say containment has improved, from 20% to 30%.
The acreage was changed due to more accurate mapping.
There are still at least 282 firefighters on the scene. No injuries or structure loss have been reported.
UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 7:15 A.M.
Crews will continue vigorous fire efforts Wednesday on the Andrus Fire burning in Cheney.
However, today they're going to be allocating resources towards new potential fire starts.
Right now, the fire is 20% contained and is burning 225 acres. Crews were able to get better mapping around the fire.
In their morning meeting, crews talked about the wind and how it could potentially impact the fire. They're expecting to work on the fire through the end of the week.
Level 1 and 2 evacuation orders remain in place. Due to the levels being lowered, roads that were previously closed are open only to local residents. If you don't live in the area, stay clear of the area.
The Red Cross shelter at Medical Lake High School is now closed. Spokane County Fairgrounds is still open for livestock.
UPDATE: JULY 6 AT 8:06 P.M.
Evacuations for the Andrus Fire have lowered.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney, Level 3 evacuations are now Level 2 and Level 2 are now Level 1 and so on.
Trooper Sevigney said fire crews have made significant progress on the fire.
The fire is burning 225 acres and is 20% contained. No structures have been lost.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 8:18 P.M.
Fire crews have not been able to get a foothold against the wildfire yet, Spokane County firefighters say it is still completely uncontained.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 5:30 P.M.
The fire is now being reported as burning 250-300 acres.
Level 2 evacuations now span from Mount Carmel Lane in the south to Geiger Heights in the north.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 4:44 P.M.
DNR reports 200 homes are under level 3 evacuation orders as the Andrus fire continues to rage.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 4:10 P.M.
An evacuation shelter has been set up at Medical Lake High School for evacuees at 200 E. Barker.
Red Cross should be there at 5 p.m.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 3:47 P.M.
One of DNR's two tankers, which were dropping fire retardant, has had to leave the scene due to mechanical failure.
DNR still has smaller air units on the scene dropping water.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 3:27 P.M.
Residents of Taylor, Soda, Andrus, Chalet Drive, Mount Carmel N. to Thomas Mallen are now under level three evacuation orders.
If you live in this area, go now.
Approximately 50 homes are now under a level three evacuation order.
UPDATE JULY 5 AT 2:41 P.M.
WSP has authorized mobilization of state resources to help contain the fire.
They report 137 residences are threatened as well as infrastructure, crops and Interstate-90.
DNR reports the fire has grown to 75 acres.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 2:10 P.M.
Level three evacuation orders have been issued for residents of W Taylor, Thomas Mallon and Soda Roads.
If you live in the area, go now.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 1:32 P.M.
WSP reports the Andrus fire has grown to 40 acres.
There is a shelter being established at Spokane County Fairgrounds for residents with animals or livestock.
UPDATE JULY 5 AT 12:50 P.M.
Level 2 evacuations have been issued for residents of Mount Carmel Road and Chalet Road and anyone nearby Andrus Road.
If you live in these areas, get ready to evacuate.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 12:38 P.M.
WSP is saying the Andrus fire has grown to 20 acres, feeding on heavy timber in the area.
Around 25 residents are under level 1 evacuations, meaning they need to be aware of the fire.
Multiple air units are on the scene assisting.
Evacuations orders have been issued, no word on who is being evacuated at this point.
No injuries or structure lost has been reported.
UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 12:18 P.M.
The wildfire is on Andrus Road in Cheney and is covering 10 acres, according to DNR's website.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Heavy smoke is visible towards south Spokane County. KHQ has crews on the way.
This is a developing story.