SPOKANE - Andy Rathbun is switching from running for Mayor of Spokane to launching a campaign for a spot on the Spokane City Council, District 3.
In a statement sent to KHQ, Rathbun said," Over the next couple of days I will be winding down my mayoral campaign and ramping up my run for city council. I will not be making any endorsements in the mayoral campaign as there are many months ahead for that discussion to evolve."
“My campaign for city council should in no way reflect on Karen Stratton’s service to our city as I fully believe that she has done her utmost to serve us all to the best of her abilities.”
Stratton has announced she will seek re-election. Besides Rathbun, Christopher Savage, who is a member of the city's Salary Review Commission, filed to run for the seat on Jan. 30th.