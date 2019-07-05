Animal rights activists in Spain protest the running of the bulls

On the eve of the Spanish festival of San Fermin, animal rights activists took to the streets protesting the upcoming running of the bulls.
The activists laid half naked on the streets with fake spears jutting from their backs. The activists from the group Animalnaturalis want to end what they state is a cruel and deadly tradition.
Activist Christina said, "I come here every year to basically give my voice to the 54 bulls that have to die in the following week in a very brutal and cruel way and to speak out for them.”
The San Fermin Festival was first made famous in Ernest Hemmingway’s novel, “The Sun Also Rises.”
The week-long festival hosts over a million people each year featuring traditional shows and events.