Annual Celebration of Lights and Tree Lighting happening in Spokane Valley on Friday
City of Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The annual Celebration of Lights and Tree Lighting is happening at Spokane Valley's City Hall on Friday at 6 p.m.

There's a good chance a special guest could be there!

For more information, click here.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!