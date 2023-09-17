SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department (SFD), SAFE Kids Spokane, the Downtown Spokane Partnership, and River Park Square hosted the annual Kids Junior Fire Academy on Sunday at River Park Square and Wall Street in downtown Spokane.
For five years, The Kids Junior Fire Academy has had opportunities for families to participate in hands-on firefighter tasks and watch demonstrations from a ladder truck and fire engine.
Families also learn safety tips, such as how to perform hands-on CPR.
"Junior Fire Academy is an important way to connect with our community. It gives kids a fun, hands-on experience while allowing us to share essential fire and life safety education with families," stated Spokane Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Manager Jamie McIntyre. "Our Community Risk Reduction programs focus on education and injury prevention for high-risk groups."
Families who attended the event participated in making fire-themed crafts, operating a charged fire hose, taking a photo with Sparky the Fire Safety Dog, and learning about child passenger safety from SAFE Kids Spokane.
Kids could collect stamps at each activity and earn a Jr. Firefighter certificate after completing activities.