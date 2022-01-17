SPOKANE, Wash. - Communities locally and across the country are marking the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday.
In Spokane, it almost always involves a big march that culminates with speakers from local leaders, like pastor Happy Watkins. While the march was canceled because of COVID again this year, the message was louder than ever.
For 40 years, Pastor Happy Watkins would be out on the streets of Spokane during the big MLK march and recite the "I Have a Dream" speech. Although the words were written almost 60 years ago, they are just as relevant today as they were in 1963.
The words, "I have a dream," rippled through the crowd of more than 200,000 outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C in 1963, and they continue to make waves almost 60 years later.
Pastor Happy Watkins is just one of many that reiterates that powerful speech each year on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
While it's normally spoken at a large MLK Day parade in Spokane, the last two years saw it in a smaller venue.
"It's tough this year, because usually this is an extremely busy time of the year for our community. But also for him, he's usually reciting the speech in the month of January a minimum of 40 times, and he's only done it twice this year, once at our church yesterday," James Watkins, a senior pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and Happy's son, said.
James said that even though the speech is now being heard through headphones, the words do not fall on deaf ears, as the last two years brought out even more racial equity discussions amid nationwide Black Lives Matter movements and protests.
"It also just spoke, and continues to speak, to where we need to go. Where we've come from, where we're at, and where we need to go. I think that specific speech is no less important in 1963 than it is in 2022," he said.
James said what we need to do now is position our youth for success and leadership, and to be a part of the solution.
"Dr. King, he changed the culture of a whole of the whole nation," James explained. "If there's one thing that we need to do, I think it's that we really need to begin to train and position our youth to take over. And not only to take over, but to be a part of and to listen to their concerns and listen to what they believe."
But it doesn't just happen in a day.
"I tell the youth in my church, if you're really going to be a game-changer, then it's a lifestyle. It's not a day, it's not a week. And that's always been the excitement of MLK Day--seeing so many people from diverse backgrounds and diverse cultures come together to support a dream. But a dream is a lifestyle," he said.
And sometimes a good first step starts with a simple conversation.
"The simplest thing is to reach across the aisle, to somebody who doesn't look like you, to somebody that doesn't go to go to the same church as you, that doesn't have the same political views, and go offer to take them to coffee and have a conversation," he said.
There are still ways you can help mark the holiday this week. The MLK Outreach Center
in Spokane is working to raise $25,000 for their food bank, and they're holding a virtual 5-k run for justice your whole family can take part in.
Also Monday, the children of Dr. King said they didn't want a celebration, without legislation.
"Today, we are here for this march across the Frederick Douglass Bridge to say to the President and the United States Senate: You were successful with infrastructure, which is a great thing. But we need you to use that same energy to ensure that all Americans have the unencumbered right to vote," Martin Luther King III, the son of the civil rights icon said.
They asked anyone who wanted to honor their father's legacy this year to encourage Congress to pass the new laws protecting voters' rights.