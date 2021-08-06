Spike & Dig 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual Spokane Spike & Dig Outdoor Volleyball Tournament is back this weekend after a year hiatus.

TOURNAMENT DETAILS:

  • What: Outdoor 6-on-6 volleyball tournament
  • When: Aug. 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Dwight Merkel Field

Registration for the event itself is closed. If you've got your team and need a reminder about rules, click here.

