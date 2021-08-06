An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies:
Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane
Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima
Kalispel Indian Community
Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency
The Air Quality Alert hs been extended through 8 a.m. Friday, Aug.
6, for most of Washington east of the Cascade crest because of
degraded air quality. A cold front expected tonight will help
improve air quality.
Wildfire smoke may produce health impacts due to Fine Particulate
Matter (PM2.5) pollution. Air quality may reach levels that are
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
Burning restrictions are in effect.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience
health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and
limit time spent outdoors.
Outdoor Burning Restrictions: Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued
an emergency order July 6, 2021, prohibiting most unpermitted
outdoor burning through September 30, 2021. Visit
www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans for details on local restrictions.