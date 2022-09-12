SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual gathering to cleanup the Spokane River will be Sept. 17. In the City of Spokane, the cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Spokane Valley the cleanup will be from 10 a.m. to noon.
Unlike previous years, the cleanup in Spokane will be self-guided. There won't be a large scale gathering and you'll need to pick up trash bags beforehand.
Organizers will distribute trash bags the week beforehand. You can pick up bags and get more information Sept. 14-16 from noon to 3 p.m. or 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Saranac Lobby (25 West Main, Spokane, WA 99202)
You can find more details and register for the Spokane cleanup here.
You can find more information about the Spokane Valley cleanup and register here.
The Lands Council organized the City of Spokane cleanup, and the Spokane River Forum has organized the Valley cleanup with Spokane RiverkeeperNorthwest Whitewater Association.