SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunday, April 24 saw the return of the annual Steps for Autism 5k walk, drawing in around 400 participants and a supportive crowd to cheer them on.

The event is held to help support and bring awareness to autism spectrum disorders, with all proceeds and donations going directly to local non-profits with missions to support children with autism and their families.

In 2013, local mother Lesley Sandon wanted to show her appreciation to the Northwest Autism Center for the aid and support they gave her and her son with autism. With help and input from the NAC, an awareness walk was developed with the goal of bringing inclusiveness and fun to the community.

The first walk was held in 2015, with around 200 participants tying on their running shoes to join in, and it has only grown since then.

The race itself began at noon at the Forestry Shelter in Riverfront Park, but vendors, shops, and booths were set up an hour before for families to enjoy. From the local United Steelworkers to Darth Vader himself (we assume, but we weren't about to lift his helmet and check), the atmosphere was lively and welcoming, achieving the sense of community they were aiming for perfectly.

If you were unable to make it to this year's walk but still want to contribute, you can always donate to the cause! Or you can follow their Facebook page to stay up-to-date on next year's event and other area resources.