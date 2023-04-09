A new wolf pack confirmed near Mt. Spokane contributes to the increasing Washington wolf population, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
Spokane County's most recent pack, confirmed by state biologists from the WDFW, joins other newly established wolf packs in 2022 that were found in Klickitat, Chelan, Okanogan, Ferry and Stevens County.
The Washington Gray Wolf Conservation and Management 2022 Annual Report showed a 5% increase in total wolf population growth since the last report in 2021. This is the 14th consecutive year the report has noted growing numbers in wolf populations.
WDFW director, Kelly Susewind said this growth is important for the recovery of wolves in Washington.
"The goal has been for wolves to spread into all three recovery zones, and we are pleased to see their progress in recolonizing their former range," Susewind said.
According to WDFW, gray wolves have been identified as endangered under Washington state law since 1980. The wolves were delisted in early 2021, only be relisted again 2022 in the western two-thirds of the state. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) leads the charge in the recovering the wolf pack population in the North Cascades and the Southern Cascades and Northwest Coast recovery regions.
WDFW uses several methods to document the animals' population like tracking, camera surveillance and citizen reports. These annual surveys represent the minimum number of wolves in a given area, since not every wolf has a pack.
There has been significant increase in wolf breeding pairs and the respective packs in the past year. In 2021, there were 19 breeding pairs and 33 packs, which increased to 26 breeding pairs and 37 packs in 2022.
The survey also reported that most of these packs were not involved in the depredation of livestock.
According to WDFW Wolf Policy Lead, Julia Smith, this can be attributed to livestock producers, WDFW staff and general community partners using nonlethal removal efforts to deter the wild canines from their properties.
Wolves in Washington and North Idaho are making a natural comeback - growing an average 23% in population since the first WDFW survey was conducted in 2008.