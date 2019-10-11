SPOKANE, Wash. - The YWCA Women of Achievement Awards are a yearly tradition in Spokane. On Friday, the event honored women who have touched lives in the community, the nation and the world.
This year's winners include local business leaders, professors, police officers, community activists and Spokane astronaut Anne McClain. One of the keynote speakers was judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who presided over the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. The uplifting event has a serious mission. YWCA says Spokane County has the highest rate of domestic violence in the state of Washington.
YWCA Women of Achievement Luncheon co-chair Laura McAloon says the awards luncheon plays a major part in funding the organization's efforts to change that.
"We use the funds to fund our domestic violence program, our shelter program, our early childhood education program," McAloon said. "This is a huge fundraiser for us."
The goal is to raise over $350,000 through the luncheon alone, and the YWCA says the Spokane community shows its support for the organization and its mission by attending the event each year.
The event also marks the launch of a new initiative called Y-Inspires for high school girls. A full list of Women of Achievement award winners is available here.
