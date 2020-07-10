SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County is ending another work week with an additional 46 new cases of COVID-19.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), this brings the county's cumulative total of cases up to 1,942 as of Friday, July 10. The number of virus-related deaths remains at 40.
SRHD is also reporting that there are 26 people currently hospitalized due to the virus and there have been 157 virus-related hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, 44% of cases are reported to have recovered.
The largest percentage of cases continues to be reported from the 20-29 age range with 580 cases, or 29.9% of the county's total.
