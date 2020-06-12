BELLINGHAM, Wash. - There's been another confirmed sighting of an Asian giant hornet in western Washington.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that the hornet had been reported in Bellingham, more than 15 miles from the next-closest confirmed sighting in Custer.
The reporting party found the hornet wiggling on their porch and stepped on it, killing it. The specimen was collected through the Washington State Department of Agriculture's Hornet Watch Report Form and samples were collected to confirm it was an Asian giant hornet, otherwise known as a murder hornet.
