We have another lovely day outside with mild conditions. Temperatures today are expected to rise into the mid to upper 80's. We have gorgeous blue skies with some clouds but plenty of sunshine.
The next system looks to arrive tomorrow, so we will have a slight chance to see some sprinkles. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies. Temperatures again should top out in the mid 80's. We are anticipating these near normal temperatures to stick around until next week. The sunny skies should remain in place too. If you don't have outdoor plans yet for this weekend now is the time to figure things out, it's looking beautiful for the next several days!