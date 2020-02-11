If you enjoyed yesterday, you're going to love today. Or if you didn't have the opportunity to get out and take advantage of conditions yesterday you have a second opportunity today!
We will be looking at another day of partly to mostly sunny skies with a light wind in place. It will be a nice mild February day with temperatures into the low to mid 40's. As we head into tonight we will look for increasing cloud coverage.
To start your Wednesday morning we will keep patchy freezing fog in the forecast. Please remember to slow it down out there. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with a calm wind. Temperatures again look like they will rise to above average into the low 40's. Mostly cloudy skies are anticipated Wednesday night ahead of unsettled weather looking to arrive Thursday.
