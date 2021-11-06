Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour! Breezy conditions continue to dominate the forecast with gusts up to 30/35 MPH to be expected. The Cascades continue to see snow showers. With this, we have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until early Monday morning for Whatcom, Kittitas and Yakima counties. Soak in the sunshine during the day today, as isolated showers filter back into the forecast by the evening.
Another Breezy Day!
