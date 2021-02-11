Another cold and windy day in the Inland Northwest, before another round of snow

Another cold and windy day in the Inland Northwest, with temperatures in the teens and 20s.
Cold, dry Arctic air will continue to push into the region bringing the coldest temperatures of winter to the region. Overnight lows in the single digits and teens with daytime highs in the upper teens and 20s are expected through Saturday. Increasing winds are expected to bring very cold wind chill Thursday and Friday. Light to moderate snow is expected across southeast WA and the Lewiston area through Friday. Other areas will see an increased chance for snow over the weekend into early next week.
Today through Saturday: Cold air is moving into the region this morning as an Arctic air mass drops south into the region. Thus far the strongest winds have been down the Okanogan Valley with the Kelowna-Omak pressure gradient as of 2 am up to 6.5 mb. This in combination with the cold temperatures is already producing wind chill values between 5 to 15 below zero and expect these numbers to drop a little further this morning. Look for northeast winds to gradually increase this morning into the afternoon across the Columbia Basin, West Plains, and Idaho Panhandle as a 1005mb surface low nears the Oregon coast enhancing the northeasterly pressure gradient over the region. This will lead to another round of very cold wind chills Friday morning. Current Wind Chill Advisories look on track.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.